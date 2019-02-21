Six Flags Fiesta Texas wants to fill more than 400 positions at spring job fairs

SAN ANTONIO - Six Flags Fiesta Texas is looking to fill more than 400 positions at its two job fairs, one of which will take place this upcoming weekend.

The first job fair will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then again on Saturday March 2 and Sunday March 3, both at the Fiesta Texas Employment Center.

The theme park said it will be hiring for all departments, including admissions, culinary service, ride operators, security officers, maintenance, games, retail, park services and more.

Interested applicants must be at least 15 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

The company said due to the high volume of participants, all interested candidates should apply online prior to arrival by clicking here.

