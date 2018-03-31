11 injured after driver crashes through Tommy's Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - One person was taken to the hospital and 10 others were treated at the scene Saturday afternoon after a driver who was attempting to park her car crashed into Tommy's Restaurant on the Northwest Side.

Police were called to the restaurant at 12830 Silicon Drive just after 11 a.m..

According to authorities, no one suffered serious injuries in the crash.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story included information from the San Antonio Police Department that stated six people were hospitalized. The San Antonio Fire Department has clarified that one person was hospitalized and 10 others were treated at the scene.

