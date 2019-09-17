Skeletal remains found in boarded-up home on SW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in an abandoned home on the city's Southwest Side.

Around 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the San Antonio Police Department went to the 2600 block of West Gerald Avenue where the remains were found inside the residence.

Despite the home being boarded up, a witness said the front door was open. When they went inside, the witness said they found the remains backed up on the floor.

An SAPD sergeant said it appears the cause of death was not trauma-related and that investigators believe it could be a sudden death case.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation and to determine the cause of death, the sergeant said.

A city official told KSAT that the home had been boarded up by the owner in June.

The city official said they had not received any calls to the home since January, when there was a report of someone entering it illegally.

