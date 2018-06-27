Chase comes to crashing end in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas - A chase came to a crashing end after authorities followed a driver from Seguin to Castroville.

Seguin police said the chase may have started because of an assault case in San Antonio.

When Seguin police saw the vehicle in connection with the assault case Tuesday night, they tried talking to the driver, but the driver took off and a chase ensued.

The chase ended around 10:15 p.m. near FM 471 and Highway 90.

Several law enforcement agencies could be seen chasing a small sedan. When the vehicle was rushing through Castroville, it hit a tractor-trailer and lost control.

Authorities were then able to pull a man out of the vehicle and placed him in an ambulance.

The video above shows raw footage of the chase. Viewer discretion is advised.

