Slain teenage girl's boyfriend wanted on murder arrest warrant

SAN ANTONIO - A murder arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend.

San Antonio police are looking for Brayant Isaac Gomez Olvera.

Police said Olvera took Janice Bazan to a hospital June 3 after she was shot inside a home in the 3900 block of Southwest Military Drive.

Olvera told police that he saw his girlfriend playing with a black handgun earlier that evening and later heard a gunshot from her room while he was in the kitchen.

Police said they have yet to find the gun.

Olvera has already been charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case but is now wanted on a murder charge, police officials said.

Anyone with information on Olvera's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

