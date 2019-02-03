Slick roads lead to fatal crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcycle rider is dead after skidding on a weather-slick roadway.

Police say the man lost control of his bike around 9:30 a.m. Sunday as he tried to take the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to eastbound I-10 on San Antonio's Eastside.

The man slid under an 18 wheeler and died at the scene.

Police say misty conditions made the highway slick, and that appeared to cause the fatal crash.

Officers shut down the roads around the crash while investigators gathered evidence.

The crash victim has not been identified but police say he was in his 30's.

