CONCAN, Texas - A pilot sustained minor injuries after his small plane crashed and caught fire Thursday morning in Uvalde County, officials said.

According to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the crash happened near Highway 127 and FM 2690 near Concan.

Emergency personnel is on the scene, including the Concan Fire Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been informed of the crash.

