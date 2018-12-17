Smoke detector alerts family to house fire; home total loss, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A family of three was able to escape their home Sunday afternoon before flames tore through it, thanks to their smoke detectors, firefighters said.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home in the 4800 block of Castle Rose around 4 p.m., they saw flames shooting out of a front window.

Authorities said the fire started in the kitchen and living room area of the home, but they did not elaborate on what caused the fire.

According to Capt. Forrest Fouch, the family was alerted to the flames by a smoke detector.

"This just proves the point of how important smoke detectors are, as it woke up one of the occupants and he was able to get out of the house," Fouch said.

While the family got out, their two pet birds died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the family, as Fouch believes their home is a total loss.

