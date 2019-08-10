Smoke from West side house fire seen from miles away

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire that destroyed a home on the city's West side.

Crews responded to the 900 block of South San Augustine Avenue just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

Investigators say the house is abandoned and was boarded up. Firefighters had to use aerial water spraying to knock down the fire because of how intense the flames were, officials say.

The home has been declared a total loss.

Arson has been called to investigate what sparked the flames.

