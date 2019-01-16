Smoke, popping noises alert man to fire inside attic

SAN ANTONIO - A fire inside an attic at a home on the city's East Side forced a homeowner to evacuate early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. at the home in the 1200 block of Hammond Avenue, which is located not far from South Walters Street and Rigsby Avenue.

The man who lives inside the home said he was asleep when he smelled smoke. Upon waking, he said he realized that all the electricity was off and knew something was wrong.

The homeowner said he heard popping noises in the attic and called 911 before running outside to turn off the breaker.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to just the attic as there was no smoke, fire or water damage to the inside of the home or furniture.

The damage estimate to the home, however, is roughly $5,000.

