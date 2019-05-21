Smoking to be illegal in San Antonio parks

SAN ANTONIO - Starting June 1st, San Antonio will join 52 other Texas communities in making smoking in city parks illegal.

The reason behind this policy is not only to change the public perception behind tobacco use in the city but also to help to reduce tobacco use in the youth.

“By adopting this policy, San Antonio is helping reduce the rate of tobacco use in the community,” said Xavier Urrutia, director of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department, “demonstrating that our parks and public plazas are where people go to improve their fitness and enjoy nature.”

Smoking and all other forms of tobacco will be prohibited in the following areas:

All San Antonio City Parks

Greenway Trails

The River Walk

Market Square

La Villita



Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.