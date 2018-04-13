Snake Alert!!! Stone Oak warns of increased rattlesnake sightings

SAN ANTONIO - If you live in Stone Oak, listen up!

The Stone Oak Property Owners Association is warning about rattlesnakes.

Apparently there has been an increase in sightings in residential areas within Stone Oak.

According to the Stone Oak POA, the sightings have been close to homes and playgrounds, in backyards and in garages.

One possible reason for the increased sightings could be area construction causing animals to relocate.

The POA also wanted to remind everyone to be cautious and alert, especially with children and pets.

Several residents have posted on social media their photos of snakes in their yards.

