Sneaker heads rejoice: Spurs bring back Sneaker Jam event

SAN ANTONIO - Sneaker heads can up their kicks game this September at the second annual Spurs Sneaker Jam.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment announced Monday it would host Sneaker Jam at the AT&T Center Sept. 9 from 2 p.m to 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $15 and include a ticket to the Spurs' preseason game against the Miami Heat on Sept. 30.

Sneaker Jam will feature 50 clothing and shoe vendors from around the state, giving those in attendance a glimpse at the latest trends in sneakers.

Attendees will be able to buy, sell and trade sneakers among various vendors.

SS&E said it would hold a giveaway during the event and that a Spurs player would attend the event.

Tickets can be purchased online or on-site.

