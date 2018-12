SAN ANTONIO - Bahama Bucks is giving away free Sno all day on Tuesday at participating locations.

The Free Sno Day offer applies to 8- and 12-ounce shaved ice in any flavor.

Bahama Buck's at 2310 Pat Booker Road in Universal City is participating, as well as the New Braunfels location at 804 N Loop 337.

For a full list of locations participating in Free Sno Day, click here.

