Social bar Con Safos Cocina leaving Hemisfair

SAN ANTONIO - Hemisfair's "only social bar" will head out of the downtown park early next month.

Con Safos Cocina y Cantina, located in the historic Espinoza House in Yanaguana Garden, will close Nov. 3, according to a news release from Hemisfair.

The eatery, which calls itself "@hemisfair’s only social bar" and "home to the #conchaburger" on Instagram, did not renew its lease, the release states.

Hemisfair plans to place pop-up shops inside the Espinoza House during the holidays until a new tenant moves in.

Con Safos opened in 2017 and became known for its puro San Antonio creations like pan dulce burgers and cheeseburger tacos.

Con Safos did not immediately return comment.

