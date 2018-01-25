Social media helps police identify suspect in dog theft

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have tracked down a man accused of stealing a woman's dog with some help from social media.

Police arrested John Michael Garcia, 21, Wednesday on a charge of theft.

Garcia is accused of stealing a French bulldog worth $3,500.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the dog's owner met with Garcia Dec. 10 after he answered her online ad offering the animal for sale.

At one point during the meeting she said she left Garcia and the dog with a friend while she went to retrieve some paperwork for the animal.

The affidavit said Garcia asked to hold the dog then ran off with it toward a waiting car.

The friend chased Garcia but backed off when the driver of the car pulled out a gun, the affidavit said.

The woman told police she was able to obtain surveillance photos which she shared on social media.

The affidavit said someone recognized the man in the photos and identified him as Garcia.

