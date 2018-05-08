WATCH: Soldier watches birth of daughter on FaceTime after his flight home is delayed

DALLAS, Texas - Video of a soldier watching the birth of his daughter on FaceTime after his flight was delayed is getting a lot of love from people on social media.

Brooks Lindsey was on his way home to Mississippi from Kuwait when a delay in a layover flight left him stuck in a Dallas airport at the exact time his wife was giving birth, the Daily Mail reported. While delays are headaches for most travelers, it was anything but that for Lindsey.

"Without that delay Brooks would have been in the air and unable to FaceTime," Lindsey's wife, Haley Lindsey, said in an essay on Love What Matters.

"My mother-in-law secretly FaceTimed Brooks and shoved the phone in the front of her shirt," Haley Lindsey wrote. "When I began to push, the doctor asked what she was doing, and she showed my doctor Brooks’ face on the screen and she realized what was going on."

Haley Lindsey said her husband encouraged her via FaceTime throughout the birth, wincing and saying "wow" through her pushes. But, just as the baby was emerging, Brooks said they were making him board his flight home.

"All I remember was my doctor screaming, ‘Don’t let him board the flight! She’s here! She’s here!’" Haley Lindsey wrote. "So, the airport personnel let him sit there and watch till it was over!"

Brooks Lindsey cried as he witnessed the birth of his daughter, said Tracy Dover, a person traveling with the soldier.

"When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him," Dover said in a Facebook post. "I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us everyday and the sacrifices they make."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.