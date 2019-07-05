400 runners celebrate Independence Day honoring fallen SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of runners woke up bright and early on the Fourth of July to celebrate the life of a San Antonio police officer killed in the line of duty in June 2017.

The third annual Officer Miguel Moreno Run for the Fallen kicked off at 6 a.m. at the San Antonio Police Academy.

Officer Benjamin Garcia was one of about 400 first responders, family members, friends or supporters who ran a 25K or 50K in Moreno's honor.

The turnout was a clear indication Moreno touched many lives.

Roy Orozco helped organize the first race in 2017. The race course is symbolic of Moreno's life journey.

"His partner went to school with me, Julio, so I felt like we needed to do something," Orozco said. "While we were getting everything ready, somebody asked how old he was, and we said, '32.' So we said, 'Let's do a 50K, you know? 32 miles, 31 miles.'"

Proceeds from the run benefit "Hero Watch," a nonprofit that supports first responders in Bexar County.

Runners said Independence Day was the perfect day to give back to those who give their all.

"It's our country's birthday, so already we're celebrating, already we're feeling patriotic," a runner said.

Organizers had hoped to raise about $2,000, but they said they exceeded the goal by more than $1,000.

