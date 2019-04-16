Some Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

Some packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies are being recalled.

Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling 13 oz. packages of the cookies because they could contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient." Officials with the company say it has received reports of potential adverse health effects.

The recall includes cookies with the following product information:

UPC code: 0 44000 03223 4

Use-by dates: 07SEP2019 08SEP2019 14SEP2019 15SEP2019



If you have the cookies, you are advised not to eat them. Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-844-366-1171 for more information.

