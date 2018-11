SAN ANTONIO - It was a long day for San Antonio Water System crews near the downtown area Friday as they tried to get water flowing to businesses after a water main break in the morning.

The break happened around 10 a.m. on Brooklyn Avenue and North Alamo Street.

SAWS said a 10-inch pipe broke, leaving several nearby businesses without water for a while as crews worked to make the repairs.

SAWS said crews delivered water to the affected businesses.

