Some residents displaced after fire breaks out at military retirement community

SAN ANTONIO - Several people were displaced after a fire broke out on a stovetop on the 11th floor of a high-rise military retirement community Monday.

Bexar County fire officials were called to the Army Residence Community in the 7400 block of Crestway Drive Monday afternoon for a report of a stove-top fire.

Surrounding agencies assisted Bexar County authorities with evacuating residents from the complex.

While the fire was contained, several units sustained smoke damage.

No one in the 14-story building was hurt, but approximately 30 people were observed for smoke inhalation. Some of the residents were allowed back into the building following the fire.

According to authorities, sprinklers extinguished the fire.

The high-rise houses retired U.S. military officers, their spouses, widows and widowers.

