Some Texas beaches have high fecal bacteria counts, map shows

SAN ANTONIO - Texas beaches are popular Memorial Day destinations for most Texans, and it's a good idea to check fecal bacteria levels before heading to the shore.

TexasBeachWatch.com monitors the fecal bacteria levels along the Texas coast, collecting samples and testing them for contamination.

Sources of water contamination include sewage treatment plants, septic tanks, stormwater runoff, boating waste, humans and animals, according to the website.

As of Saturday, 14th and 15th streets in Galveston had a high fecal bacteria count, as well as Palacios Pavilion West.

Water advisories are issued when bacteria levels are high enough to potentially cause someone to be sick, but as long as local authorities haven't closed a particular beach, it's still open for swimming.

Click here to view the Texas beach map and see the levels of bacteria.

