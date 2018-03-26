Someone really tried to pack a sword in their carry-on luggage at the SA airport

SAN ANTONIO - A traveler at the San Antonio International Airport was called out on TSA's Instagram account last week after the individual tried to take a sword in their carry-on luggage.

While swords are allowed to be transported in checked luggage, TSA made it clear that travelers can't pack swords in their carry-on property.

"We expected this would happen once they started offering direct flights from San Antonio to Gondor," TSA joked in their Instagram post. "Whether you’re a Ranger of the North, or a United States Marine, we know you need to travel with your sword. It’s fine, just place it in your checked baggage."

TSA often posts photos of strange items they've confiscated or unique drug and paraphernalia busts.

