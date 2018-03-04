Somerset ISD students rewarded with half day after basketball team makes state tournament

SOMERSET, Texas - Students in Somerset Independent School District are being rewarded after the boys basketball team at Somerset High School qualified for the UIL State Tournament.

Students in the district will get a half day on Friday "due to the historic nature of the Somerset Bulldogs basketball team qualifying for the UIL State Tournament for the first time," according to a Tweet from the district.

Somerset ISD will have an early dismissal on Friday, March 9, due to the historic nature of the Somerset Bulldogs basketball team qualifying for the UIL State Tournament for the first time. Schools and buses will run on a half-day schedule. #BulldogNation pic.twitter.com/JGmm1WACXb — Somerset ISD (@somersetisd) March 4, 2018

The Bulldogs won the regional title on Saturday with a 61-56 win over the West Oso Bears from Corpus Christi.

Somerset will take on Silsbee High School at the Alamodome Friday in the State Semifinal.

