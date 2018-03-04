News

Somerset ISD students rewarded with half day after basketball team makes state tournament

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SOMERSET, Texas - Students in Somerset Independent School District are being rewarded after the boys basketball team at Somerset High School qualified for the UIL State Tournament.

Students in the district will get a half day on Friday "due to the historic nature of the Somerset Bulldogs basketball team qualifying for the UIL State Tournament for the first time," according to a Tweet from the district.

The Bulldogs won the regional title on Saturday with a 61-56 win over the West Oso Bears from Corpus Christi. 

Somerset will take on Silsbee High School at the Alamodome Friday in the State Semifinal. 

