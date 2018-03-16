News

Sonic is adding a pickle slush to its menu this summer

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

Sonic is reportedly adding pickle juice slushies to its menu this summer, according to Foodbeast.

The food blog reports that the slushie will be available mid-June, along with other new flavors.

The pickle slush is part of Sonic's Snow Cone Slushes lineup, according to Foodbeast. Other flavors will include Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger's Blood.

Food & Wine magazine dubbed the drink "surprisingly delicious."

According to the magazine, you'll be able to add the flavoring to anything when it's rolled out.

"No one can stop you for asking for a squirt of pickle juice in your shake, or on your burger, or on whatever your sick heart desires," the article states.

While some people are sold on the idea, others aren't exactly excited about the addition.

