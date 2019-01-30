Sources: BCSO K-9 Chucky shot twice while trying to subdue suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office K-9 Chucky was shot twice, and not once as originally thought, sources told KSAT 12 News on Tuesday night.

One of the shots hit the K-9 in the head, sources told KSAT 12 News anchor Steve Spriester. The other wound partially severed Chucky's aorta, which ultimately led to his death.

Results from the necropsy show the two shots appear to have been fired from the handgun of the suspect, 38-year-old Matthew Mireles.

The wounds on the dog were not consistent with law enforcement rifles, which BCSO deputies were using, sources said.

Chucky tried to subdue Mireles, who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase from Karnes City to Bexar County, where he fired his gun at officers and helicopters, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Mireles was arrested and is being held in lieu of $650,000 bail. He is charged with interfering with a police service animal, attempted capital murder of a police officer, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

A memorial service for Chucky will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Community Bible Church.

