South East side home a total loss

SAN ANTONIO - Flames quickly took over a home in the city’s South East side while a family slept. Firefighters were called out the 2700 Lakeloma Road before 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The family of four ran from the flames dressed in their pajamas and made it out without injury.

SAFD Capt. Brandon Schultz said the home will more than likely be a total loss.

“We'll go through (the home) after we get everything put out,” Schultz said. “(We’ll) help the homeowners find anything that we can.”

By the time fire crews arrived, Schultz said the flames had flared up to the roof throughout the entire home.

“It was a defensive fire from the beginning,” Schultz said.

Firefighters had to tackle the fire from all angles, including aerial spraying to make sure the flames didn’t spread to nearby homes.

“On one side, we had a house exposed to (the fire). The first crews got here and put a line on that house to protect it until we get other crews on scene to put the fire out,” Schultz said.

Family members said they do have home insurance and hope to be able to replace all that was charred and reduced to ashes. Meanwhile, fire crews requested arson investigators to look into the case and determine the cause and where the fire started.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.