South San ISD begins taking applications to fill board seats after three sudden resignations

SAN ANTONIO - The South San Independent School District is looking to fill three seats on the school board after there were three sudden resignations.

The district started taking applications Tuesday.

A week ago, three board members and Superintendent Alexandro Flores resigned. An interim superintendent has been appointed until the position can be filled permanently.

The school board now needs to appoint school trustees for single-member districts 1, 2 and 7.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 17. The board of trustees plans to make its selections on Sept. 18.

The district said the selected individuals would serve until November 2020.

