South San ISD to recommend cuts to its police department

SAN ANTONIO - South San Independent School District officials confirmed on Tuesday that its finance department will recommend cuts to its police force.

A district spokeswoman said via telephone that the proposed cuts would be to both officer and clerical positions, but would not impact officers currently assigned to campuses.

A decision on whether to approve holding a tax ratification election in June is scheduled to be taken up by the board on Wednesday.

The board's decision on whether to move forward with an election could also impact how steep the proposed cuts to the police department will be, the spokeswoman said.

A tax ratification election (TRE) is an election to ratify a higher tax rate adopted by a district's board of trustees.

Without a TRE, the proposal will be to reduce the force by nine officers, or around 40 percent, according to figures provided by the spokeswoman.

With a TRE, the proposal will be to reduce the force by eight officers, or around 36 percent, according to figures provided by the spokeswoman.

Several clerical positions within the department would also be eliminated under both proposals, the spokeswoman said.

In South San ISD's case, the TRE election would ask residents to vote on whether to allow the district to increase its maintenance and operation tax rate from $1.04 to $1.17.

District officials have previously said it is facing a $7.3 million deficit next school year.

If sent to the voters, then approved, the tax rate increase would create $6.4 million in new revenue.

