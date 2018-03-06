South San student arrested after posting threatening photo of guns, district says

SAN ANTONIO - A South San High School student has been arrested after sharing a threatening post on social media that showed a photo of several guns tied to an alarming message, the district said.

On Tuesday, KSAT.com received a screenshot of a letter that was sent to parents by South San HS Principal Dr. Lee Hernandez regarding the student’s arrest.

In the letter, Hernandez said the incident occurred overnight into Tuesday morning regarding a gun threat to the high school.

Hernandez said on Monday, an officer from North Carolina informed the San Antonio Police Department that he was conducting an investigation into a gun threat made over social media.

The North Carolina officer thought the threat was made to one of their local campuses, Hernandez said in the letter.

“The Instagram post showed a photo of several guns with the words, ‘3/7/18@SSHS A Lunch?’ Although SSHS was used, the post did not specifically name South San High School,” Hernandez said.

According to the letter, a North Carolina investigator was able to trace the IP address from the post to a cell phone belonging to a student from South San High School.

“SAPD, in coordination with South San Police Department, executed a search warrant this morning (March 6) and the student was arrested and taken into custody without incident for Terroristic Threat which is a third-degree felony,” Hernandez said in the letter.

An SAPD official confirmed the student's arrest and said police received a call regarding the threat.

SAPD officers contacted the suspect and transported her to police headquarters for questioning, the official said.

An SAPD official told KSAT.com the female student, who is 14 years old, was then transported to Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hernandez said the photo that was shared to social media was copied from the Internet and that the weapons seen were not found in the student’s home.

According to the letter and an automated call to parents, the investigation is still ongoing.

KSAT.com has contacted the district regarding the student’s arrest, but did not immediately return a request for comment upon publishing the story.

