South Side home damaged by backyard shed fire

SAN ANTONIO - A South Side home was slightly damaged by a fire that started in a backyard shed, San Antonio Firefighters said Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at the home located in the 200 block of Terrell Avenue near East Southcross.

According to firefighters the fire involved two backyard sheds that were full of furniture and that they believe it may have been related to fireworks. A small amount of damage was done to the house but firefighters stopped it before the fire could spread.

RELATED: Two days into 2018, SAFD has already responded to at least 20 fires

RELATED: SA homeowner mourns 2 dogs killed in Southwest Side house fire

The homeowner said when he returned home around midnight some people were hanging out in the parking lot next to his home. Firefighters however searched the surrounding area but have not found any fireworks debris.

No one was hurt by the fire.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.