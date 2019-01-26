South Side record store hosting meet and greet with 'Blood In Blood Out' stars

SAN ANTONIO - Flip Side Record Parlor is hosting a meet and greet Sunday featuring "Blood In Blood Out" star Jesse Borrego and artist Adan Hernandez, who created art for the movie.

Borrego played Cruzito in the 1993 film and Hernandez created more than 30 paintings and drawings for Cruz's character in the film.

The pair will be available for autographs and photos between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Flip Side Record Parlor, located at 840 Southwest Military Drive.

The event is intended to promote small businesses, such as the record shop, which has been in business since the 1970s.

Clarissa Pena, the record store owner, recently told KSAT she has been struggling to keep the well-known music joint afloat -- all while she has colon cancer.

“Flip Side is a South Side landmark," Pena told KSAT in November. "I have heard it all. It's historical, and that is what drives me to keep going."

