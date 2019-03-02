South Texas Blood and Tissue Center offering gift cards to donors this month

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is offering gift cards to all blood donors this month.

The center said it relies on schools, colleges and corporations, but it expects a decrease in donations as spring break nears.

The organization said donors who give blood at a South Texas Blood and Tissue Center room will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Type-O blood donors and platelet donors will receive a $20 gift card.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 210-731-5590 or by visiting Southtexasblood.org.



