Border agents make multimillion dollar meth bust, thwart 4 marijuana smuggling attempts

Border patrol agents made a mulit-million meth bust and four pot bust, including this one in La Rosita.

KINGSVILLE, Texas - More than $3 million worth of methamphetamine are off the streets after a Border Patrol bust this week in South Texas.

Border agents made the find after stopping a 25-year-old man in Kingsville on Monday.

The Border Patrol reported that the 100 pounds of meth had a street value of more than $3 million.

The agency said the man who was arrested is a U.S. citizen.

Agents also busted four marijuana smuggling attempts, including one Tuesday in La Rosita.

The bust totaled nearly 350 pounds of pot valued at $276,000.

