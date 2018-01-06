South Texas 'critically low' on blood donations

SAN ANTONIO - South Texas is experiencing a critical shortage of blood supplies following weeks of slow donations due to holidays.

While the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center said there is a critical need for blood donations, there is a particularly urgent need for O negative blood.

The blood center has themed January, National Blood Donor Month, "Texas Strong." The theme is to emphasize and reflect on the the community's response in times of need.

"Our South Texas communities stepped up to donate during difficult times in 2017," STBTC associate medical director Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngamsuntikul said. "Unfortunately, as time passes, people get back to their routines and tend to forget that the need for life saving blood continues.

Donors are encouraged to visit the STBTC website at www.southtexasblood.org to find a blood drive near them or to schedule an appointment.

To remind the community of the continued need for blood donations, the Alamo Quarry Market will light their iconic smoke stacks red through Jan. 8.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.