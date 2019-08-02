South Texas man kidnapped at gunpoint, forced to drive to San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man is facing felony charges after police said he kidnapped a stranger at gunpoint in Corpus Christi and forced him to drive to San Antonio.

Bulfrano Avila, of Somerset, was taken into custody Thursday after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, police said, Avila physically assaulted and threatened his common-law wife with a black revolver before taking her car. Around 3 p.m. that day, Avila crashed the car in Corpus Christi and later spotted the victim standing outside his vehicle.

"(Avila) pointed a handgun at the victim, threatened to kill him and ordered (him) in the driver's seat of his vehicle," according to the affidavit.

As the 21-year-old victim drove to San Antonio, police said Avila called his common-law wife over FaceTime to tell her he was going to "get her."

An officer with the Somerset Police Department said they witnessed Avila threaten his common-law wife and the man during a FaceTime call after the woman called the police, the affidavit said.

Once Avila and the man arrived in the city's South Side, Avila got out and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.

Police did not share details regarding Avila's arrest.

The man told police Avila had him at gunpoint during the car ride from Corpus Christi to San Antonio.

Police said Avila was also wanted for an aggravated robbery that happened Wednesday evening at a Circle K in Mathis, which is northwest of Corpus Christi.

Mathis police said Avila was seen on store surveillance footage entering the Circle K and that he robbed a person of $3,000 at gunpoint.

Along with the two felonies he faces in Bexar County, Avila also faces an aggravated robbery charge for the Circle K incident.

Online records show Avila is still in custody at the Bexar County Jail. His bail has been set at $80,000.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

