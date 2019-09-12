South Texas meteorologist dies at 26

HARLINGEN - A South Texas newsroom is mourning the loss of meteorologist and reporter Alex Herbst who died Wednesday at the age of 26.

KGBT-TV in the Rio Grande Valley shared the devasting news Wednesday afternoon, saying Herbst joined the StormTracker 4 Weather Team in June 2018 after graduating from Mississippi State University with a master's degree in Geosciences.

The 26-year-old New Jersey native was passionate about his Philadelphia Eagles and was "good-natured (when) teasing with the many Dallas Cowboys fans in the CBS 4 newsroom," KGBT-TV said in a report.

"Alex was always willing to help everyone in the newsroom," said News Director Amy Sullivan. "He was the most positive person, always had a joke or witty comeback for everyone."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a member of our CBS 4 family," said CBS 4 General Manager Linda Guerrero Deicla. "Alex was intelligent, funny and a pleasure to work with. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including his mother, Jan, and his brother, Mathew."

Alex's love of science was evident in his weekly social media segment "Sunday Science" where he would do a science experiment and show the final results in the 5:30 p.m. newscast, Sullivan said.

No cause of death was released.

KSAT sends its thoughts and prayers to the Herbst family and the CBS 4 newsroom.

