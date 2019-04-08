South Texas Muslim Association makes big donation to fund pavilion for Johnson High School students

SAN ANTONIO - Students at Johnson High School received a big surprise on Monday.

The school had been trying to raise money to build a pavilion for students to stand under while they wait for buses in sometimes very hot temperatures.

The school raised $2,200 out of its $10,000 goal. When members of the South Texas Muslim Association found out, they stepped in and paid the remaining $7,800.

Association members said a pillar of their organization is giving back to the community. They said inclusion and outreach are especially important when trying to break stereotypes and prejudice against Muslims.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.