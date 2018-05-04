WATCH: South Texas teen's rendition of popular banda song takes over Twitter

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas - A South Texas teen has taken social media by storm with his rendition of a popular Mexican banda song.

A video featuring Preston Saenz, of Rio Grande City, shows the 17-year-old playing the marimba to the 2008 song “El Sonidito” by the Hechizeros Band.

Preston told KSAT.com he and his friends recorded the video Thursday after school.

All three are members of the drum line section for the Rio Grande City High School band.

Preston said Gracie Bazan recorded the video, Andres Moncada is the student seen dancing and Yahir Luna is seen closing the door.

Preston told KSAT.com they did the video for fun and it was a spur of the moment thing. He said he never thought it would get so much attention.

As of Friday, the video had more than 942,000 views on Twitter and had been retweeted nearly 31,000 times with more than 71,000 likes. He also created the hashtag #ElSolidito for the video.

When asked why they chose that particular song, Preston said "It was pretty popular and catchy so I learned it for fun and it randomly turned into that. It’s pretty crazy if you think about it.”

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.