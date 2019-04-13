Southeast Side street to be shut down for months as crews repair culvert

SAN ANTONIO - A segment of a Southeast Side street will be shut down for months Monday as crews work to replace a culvert in the area.

Transportation & Capital Improvements announced that the 3400 block of Roland Avenue will be closed for a minimum of two months.

According to a news release, city employees will be working with residents in the area to address any questions or concerns they may have about the closure.

TCI provided the following detour routes:

Drivers heading east on Roland Avenue will need to turn right on Pecan Valley Drive, then left on Chickering Avenue and left on Talisman Road.

Drivers heading west on Roland Avenue will need to turn left on Talisman Road, then right on Chickering Avenue and right on Pecan Valley Drive.

