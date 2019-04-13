Southeast Side street to be shut down for months as crews repair culvert

SAN ANTONIO - A segment of a Southeast Side street will be shut down for months Monday as crews work to replace a culvert in the area.
Transportation & Capital Improvements announced that the 3400 block of Roland Avenue will be closed for a minimum of two months.
According to a news release, city employees will be working with residents in the area to address any questions or concerns they may have about the closure.
TCI provided the following detour routes:
- Drivers heading east on Roland Avenue will need to turn right on Pecan Valley Drive, then left on Chickering Avenue and left on Talisman Road.
- Drivers heading west on Roland Avenue will need to turn left on Talisman Road, then right on Chickering Avenue and right on Pecan Valley Drive.
