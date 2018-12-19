Southerleigh announces new brewery location opening in 2019 on Southside

SAN ANTONIO - Southerleigh is opening a new brewery location next summer on the Southside.

The new location will be at Brooks, a 1,300-acre mixed-use community located at 3201 Sidney Brooks.

“We’re excited to continue to expand Southerleigh into this neighborhood and introduce our beer to an even larger audience. The Southside of San Antonio has been rapidly expanding, and we are thrilled to be joining this growing community at Brooks,” said Jeff Balfour, chef and owner of Southerleigh.

The new 6,000-foot brewery will include outdoor seating and a 40-seat taproom, according to a press release. It will include 10 rotating taps that will change seasonally to offer a wider selection of libations.

A redeveloped chapel, originally built in 1941, will serve as a tasting room for the brewery.

Southerleigh restaurant, which will be located in a different area of Brooks than the brewery, is slated to open next fall.

Photo courtesy: Nick Simonite

“We’re thrilled to be adding another local staple to the Brooks campus,” said Brooks President and CEO Leo Gomez. “With the second Southerleigh restaurant location opening at the heart of The Greenline in 2019, the addition of this brewery will create even more energy around our thriving south San Antonio community.”

Brooks is a leader in adaptive reuse, like Historic Hangar 9 and Aviator apartments -- taking spaces that had limited public accessibility and giving them new life for the community, according to a press release.

