Southside ISD cancels classes due to natural gas, electrical outage

SAN ANTONIO - The Southside Independent School District has canceled classes at all schools Tuesday due to a natural gas and electrical outage.

According to a Facebook post, the district is working to get students home by 10 a.m. who need bus transportation.

Parents are urged to pick up their children if they don't ride the bus to school.

The outage was caused by an explosion and fire early Tuesday near the schools at FM 2937 and Martinez-Losoya Road.

Three families were evacuated but were later allowed to return to their homes.

Flames shot 40 feet into the air at one point.

The gas has been turned off, but there was no immediate word what caused the incident.

