Southwest Airlines to stop serving peanuts onboard flights

A Southwest Airlines plane prepares to land at Midway Airport in Chicago on April 5, 2011.

DALLAS - Southwest Airlines announced Tuesday it will no longer serve peanuts onboard its flights.

The Dallas-based airline issued a press release that said it will instead serve pretzels on all flights as of Aug. 1.

The release read in part:

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, but in the interest of providing the best hospitality and a welcoming and safe onboard environment for customers with peanut or peanut-dust allergies, we felt it was the right thing to do.” “Although peanuts are very much a part of our Company’s heritage and have always been part of Southwest Airlines’ identity, it became clear after careful evaluation that the risks of serving peanuts outweigh the rewards.”

The airline said along with the free pretzels, there are also other snacks available on longer flights.

The company wanted to ensure the safety and hospitality of all its passengers onboard.

