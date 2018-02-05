Southwest ISD students get hands-on experience at HOLT CAT through paid internships

SAN ANTONIO - HOLT CAT welcomed a second round of Southwest Independent School District interns Monday.

The construction group partnered with Southwest ISD to provide paid internships to high school students in the district.

The internship allows students to gain experience in technical trade, business and information technology, all while earning high school credit.

There's also a chance for the students to be hired full time at the end of the internship.

"After senior year, if they qualify, they can compete for a full-time position at HOLT," Tony Spalding, director of interns, said. "Our goal is to make all of them full-time (employees.)"

Out of the 165 interns this program has brought on, 83 of them have become full-time employees.

HOLT CAT also partners with other schools around Texas.

