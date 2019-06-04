News

Southwest offering flights as low as $29 in 72-hour sale

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Travelers looking to score on cheap air fare can fly Southwest for as low as $29 for a one-way ticket.

The 72-hour sale starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday at 9:59 p.m.

Qualifying flight dates are:

  • Aug. 20 through Dec. 18 for continental U.S. travel
  • Sept. 3 through Nov. 2 for inter-island Hawaii travel
  • Sept. 4 through Dec. 5 to/from San Juan
  • Aug. 20 through Dec. 11 for international travel

Governmental fees aren't included in the sale.

Click here to view available cities and dates.

