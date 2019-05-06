Southwest Side house fire being investigated as arson, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO - An early-morning fire is being investigated as arson after a vacant Southwest Side home went up in flames, fire officials said Monday.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of Pendleton Avenue, not far from Frio City Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the house fully engulfed. Fire officials said the fire had to be fought defensively and that the roof of the home ultimately collapsed. The house is considered a total loss.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antono Fire Department both answered the call.

There were no reports of injuries.

