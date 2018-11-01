Space heater blamed for house fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A space heater was blamed for a house fire Thursday afternoon on the city's South Side.

When firefighters arrived around 2 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Santa Rita, firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke coming from the attic, San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said.

A resident who was home at the time of the fire escaped safely.

Arrington said residents need to be careful using space heaters now that cooler weather has arrived.

"We encourage folks to have a three-foot safety perimeter," Arrington said.

He also said to turn the heater off when you're not in the room and don't plug it into a surge protector.

The home was considered a total loss, Arrington said.

Damage was estimated at $80,000.

