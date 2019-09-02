Speeding car hits man on bicycle downtown; police seek driver

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run downtown in early August.

The incident occurred Aug. 7 in the 300 block of East Houston Street, not far from the Majestic Theatre and Broadway Street.

According to police, witnesses told them the driver of a silver Nissan was speeding just before it went toward oncoming traffic and hit a man on a bicycle.

Police said the bicyclist was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

