Spokesperson shares circumstances surrounding closure of Buddy V's

SAN ANTONIO - The closure of Buddy V's Ristorante at the Shops at La Cantera left many wondering why the restaurant closed.

On Thursday, Nicole Valdes, a spokeswoman for the brand, elaborated on why Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro closed down the Italian eatery.

"This was purely a business decision as we continue to focus on a booming e-commerce platform and television shows that will be premiering throughout 2019," Valdes said in an email. "Changes are being made but it’s all a step in the right direction as the Buddy Valastro brand expands.

"The bakery, however, remains and has no plans of going anywhere! We will miss serving up the famiglia’s old school savory recipes at Buddy V's to one of our favorite cities but keeping Carlo’s Bakery firmly planted in town definitely makes it easier."

The restaurant opened its doors in January 2018.

The restaurant has three locations, one in Las Vegas, Nevada, another in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and another in McAllen, Texas.

