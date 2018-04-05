WATCH LIVE TONIGHT @ 7:30 PM: 'Spriester Sessions: Generation Under Fire'

SAN ANTONIO - In the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, KSAT’s Steve Spriester is hosting a livestreamed discussion on school safety.

The event takes place between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.

KSAT will livestream the panel discussion on KSAT.com and on KSAT’s OTT channels, and will simulcast it on Facebook Live.

Joining the longtime KSAT anchor for this edition of his “Spriester Sessions” conversations will be San Antonio police Chief William McManus, San Antonio Independent School District Superintendent Pedro Martinez, a concealed handgun instructor and several San Antonio high school students.

Spriester also plans on taking questions from the public via Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.